Second Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Kicks Off The Super Bowl

Kicking off the trailer with some "What If...?" elements was a dissolving city, which we also saw in the first teaser. This time, things were taken up a notch, and it looks like the entire world is slowing dusting away into nothingness. This directly connects Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) meddling with time in the animated series as he tried to reverse an absolute point in time.

There are also teases of the same monsters we saw in "What If...?" including the famous Marvel character Shuma-Gorath. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the trailer was the tease of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, aka Professor X. A voiceover can be heard as we see a small shot of the back of a bald head. "We should tell him the truth," the mystery voice says as Doctor Strange looks up at a council intrigued.

It also looks like Wanda will be leaning toward the villainous side of things, as she points out a double standard with Doctor Strange. "You break the rules," Wanda says, "and become the hero. I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair." Something is menacing about how angry she seems when she says it. We'll have to see which side she really turns to when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" lands in theaters on May 6.