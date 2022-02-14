Harvey Guillen On Reacher's Jasper, What We Do In The Shadows Season 4, And Iconic Guest Stars - Exclusive Interview

You were also in "The Internship" with Dylan O'Brien. What was it like working with him on that project a minute ago?

Oh, my gosh. Dylan was so great. This is, like, "Teen Wolf" days ... When he had just started on "Teen Wolf" — such a nice guy, so talented. I feel like, at that point, no one had really seen the caliber of the work that he can do.

As an actor, you meet other actors, and the way they present themselves, you're like, "Oh, you know what you're doing. You're good, you're good." He is, and he's so great. I think he's wonderful. Once in a while, I'll bump into him at an event or something, and he's as nice as always. We had a lot of great nights in Atlanta.

We shot in Atlanta, Georgia. We did karaoke with the whole cast, Jessica Szohr and Eric Andre, and all of us, Rose Byrne, going to karaoke in Atlanta. That was years back. But those are memories that you'll always have forever, and he's doing great, so ...

He's doing very well. That's awesome. You also started a fake talk show with him, called "Harvey's Corner," during that [movie]. How did that come about? And what are some other antics that you got up with him during that time?

[Laughs] What I love about Dylan is that Dylan is a really good improviser. He's a really great actor of scripted ... He can do scripted, and drama, and everything in comedy, of course. But he's actually really good at improv. And it's hard to find other people who are good at improv, especially actors.

We had so much downtime on "The Internship" that we did it. It started off as a joke. We had so much downtime, it was like, "My next guest is," just like having him do, join my talk show, where he has to plug the promoters' energy drink or something.

"So wouldn't you say you need an energy drink, Dylan?" Dylan's like, "No, I'm good." He's like, "No, won't you say you need an energy drink?"

"I need you to say, you need an energy..." It's like being an alliance because we'll lose our sponsor for our talk show. It started off as a joke, and we had so much downtime when they were setting up the next shot and stuff. In between some of these, it can get a little bit boring if you're sitting around in your trailer. I always like to make the best of the time that we have on set and enjoy the moment.

Because we're like, "Let's just have fun," because this is temporary. It's tangible now, then tomorrow, we're gone, and we're not here on set, and we're on another project, and we'll lose touch, but we'll always have the memories.