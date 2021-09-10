Mark Proksch Dishes On The Origin Of Energy Vampires On What We Do In The Shadows - Exclusive

Mark Proksch has a knack for playing characters with whom you wouldn't want to go on a long road trip. The actor first came onto most people's radars when he joined "The Office" as Nate Nickerson, who was hired to work in the warehouse of Dunder Mifflin once everyone else quit after winning the lottery. From there, Proksch moved onto Daniel Wormald on "Better Call Saul." Despite diving into the criminal underbelly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Daniel was fully unprepared for the darkness waiting for him.

All those roles prepared him for his biggest role to date — Colin Robinson on "What We Do in the Shadows." He's not a vampire like the rest of his housemates. Instead, he's an energy vampire, and when you go back and look at his resume, you could form a compelling fan theory that every character of his fed off the boredom of others. Colin Robinson doesn't bite necks; he'll just tell you a really boring story until you wish for the sweet release of death.

The concept of an energy vampire has been around for a while, but the idea of making one literal adds a nice bite to the satirical nature of "What We Do in the Shadows." Despite being a main cast member, there's still quite a lot we don't know about Colin. As Laszlo (Matt Berry) said in the pilot episode, he "came with the house." However, Season 3 seems to be giving him more of a backstory than we've seen before. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Proksch discussed the unknown nature of Colin.