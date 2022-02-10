First Gorgeous Images From Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Are Extremely Revealing

Right in the intro, it's pointed out that the TV series will be either "a global phenomenon" or "a cautionary tale for anyone who, to quote J.R.R. Tolkien, delves too greedily and too deep."

The sentiment is reflected in the pictures that follow, as they indicate that there are a lot of changes coming down the pipeline. Some of these will be changes to the original text, but many of them will simply be elaborate additions to the story. For instance, multiple images appear to show the southern lands of Middle-earth. In fact, one caption even says the image is of the mortal Bronwyn "in her apothecary in Middle-earth's Southlands." Other pictures seem to also be from the same underexplored area of the map.

While Tolkien does provide some information about the Southlands in his text, it is a very mysterious area of Middle-earth. Soldiers from the south fight in Sauron's armies, and the nations of Harad and Khand lurk on the lower peripheries of "The Lord of the Rings" story. Many Númenóreans (Aragorn's ancestors) also settle in the region. Nevertheless, the area is generally left underdeveloped and very mysterious — though clearly powerful.

The thought that Amazon Studios seems set on exploring these less well-trodden areas of Middle-earth backs up the idea that the company is all in on this gamble to please fans of Middle-earth. Amazon wants to go big or go home. Based on these initial pictures, at least the quality of the production will be in their favor.