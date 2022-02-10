Here's What Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Will Be About

Vanity Fair recently revealed an extensive first look at the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" — showing off a number of intriguing images of the cast, including Morfydd Clark wearing battle armor as a young Galadriel. The first images justify why Amazon has given showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay an eye-watering budget to execute their vision for Middle-earth. When speaking to Vanity Fair, McKay revealed what Tolkien fans can expect from the series — explaining that it's about "The forging of the rings," before confirming it follows the "Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all."

"Lord of the Rings" fans will know that those rings were created by Elves, with help from Sauron, in the Second Age, and the series will examine that in closer detail. McKay explained "It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."

We know what happened to the ones wearing the rings, as they transform into the terrifying Ringwraiths. However, because of the rich mythology Tolkien created, the writers were faced with a difficult task of carving out a new story. McKay explained that they aimed to tell a story that would fit in alongside Tolkien's work, saying "Can we come up with the novel Tolkien never wrote and do it as the mega-event series that could only happen now?"

Thankfully, "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" starts streaming on September 2, 2022 — so there's only a few months to go until audiences return to Middle-earth.