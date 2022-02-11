This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Weighs In On The Possibility Of A Movie

While Dan Fogelman didn't make any promises to curious "This Is Us" fans, he did reveal that he's open to making a movie about the Pearson family in the future. At an NBC press event that Looper attended, the TV producer said that he "(says) no to nothing."

"If we can figure out a movie and can get together with (the cast) again in a few years, I'd love to," said Fogelman. "I don't know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale."

Additionally, he couldn't speculate about which characters would appear in the potential film, noting that the cast might not be available. "I suspect that, when I want to do something again for 'This Is Us' with these guys, they're going to be very busy," he said.

However, he did throw out the idea of a "This Is Us" movie about "what would have happened if Jack survived the fire." This concept seemingly came to life when Fogelman suddenly received a text from the president of NBC that said: "Yes to the movie."

"This Is Us" fans will just have to wait and see what happens.