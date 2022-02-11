This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Weighs In On The Possibility Of A Movie
"This Is Us" captivated audiences when the lovable Pearson family was introduced in 2016, and it's hard to believe that the show is coming to an end. For six seasons, the show has followed the family through different timelines as the "Big Three" — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) — navigate growing up and starting their own families while grieving the tragic death of their father.
As the final season of the critically-acclaimed NBC drama wraps up, many fans are already curious about the potential spin-off series that could follow. Some fans, knowing that "This Is Us" was initially conceived by creator Dan Fogelman as a movie, have been wondering whether or not the series could return in the future in a feature-length format.
Fogelman opened up about a possible "This Is Us" movie during the show's final panel at the Television Critics Association on February 11.
This might not be the end for This Is Us
While Dan Fogelman didn't make any promises to curious "This Is Us" fans, he did reveal that he's open to making a movie about the Pearson family in the future. At an NBC press event that Looper attended, the TV producer said that he "(says) no to nothing."
"If we can figure out a movie and can get together with (the cast) again in a few years, I'd love to," said Fogelman. "I don't know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale."
Additionally, he couldn't speculate about which characters would appear in the potential film, noting that the cast might not be available. "I suspect that, when I want to do something again for 'This Is Us' with these guys, they're going to be very busy," he said.
However, he did throw out the idea of a "This Is Us" movie about "what would have happened if Jack survived the fire." This concept seemingly came to life when Fogelman suddenly received a text from the president of NBC that said: "Yes to the movie."
"This Is Us" fans will just have to wait and see what happens.