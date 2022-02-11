Danielle Brooks Explains Why Her Peacemaker Character Is The Most Relatable - Exclusive

There's no question the Black Ops team is a dysfunctional unit. What makes Leota Adebayo unique, though, is that she's the only team member who has a relatively normal life outside of work, even though that life contains the sorts of problems — including a strained relationship with her wife, Keeya (Elizabeth Ludlow) — that people want to avoid.

As an actor, though, Danielle Brooks is thrilled for her character to have those extra complexities: "There are so many layers ... Amanda Waller and all of the conflict that she's having there, [Adebayo's problems] with the wife, and also the job switch of someone who was a veterinarian and started off very much in normalcy," Brooks told Looper in an exclusive interview. "Now [she] has been plopped into this world that is overwhelming for her. It was a joy to have layers. That's what you want as an actor."

As such, Brooks believes what Adebayo is going through makes her character the most relatable to viewers in a story that involves some very extraordinary circumstances. "The best part for me was that the same things that Adebayo was going through and experiencing were the same things that I was experiencing, a feeling [of being] very new and green and learning on the job," Brooks reflected. "I had a lot of excitement about the things that I was getting to do. In each scene, I got to bring that into Adebayo unapologetically, which was so much fun. That was my favorite part. It was like I didn't have to hide my excitement about having a window busted in the car or my excitement about jumping through fire with John Cena. I got to actually express that, and that was cool."

