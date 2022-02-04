Danielle Brooks Reveals What Orange Is The New Black And Peacemaker Have In Common - Exclusive

Apart from the comedy and action that has made "Peacemaker" a hit with viewers, a lot of attention has been paid to the series' dance number that opens each episode. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Brooks said she loves the opportunity once again to bust some moves — thanks to the creative mind of Gunn — after doing "The Taystee Twist" in "Orange is the New Black."

"When I did 'Orange is the New Black,' everybody was here for 'The Taystee Twist.' It's only right that now we have this opening number with [Wig Wam's] 'Do You Want to Taste It.' It just makes sense. I think it's really cool that we did it," Brooks said. "I think it's admirable of James for thinking outside of the box and really stretching television and reminding us that we can continue to evolve in the type of things that we do. I think that was really a neat way of doing that and getting people interested."

"Peacemaker" is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max with new episodes dropping every Thursday.