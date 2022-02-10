Peacemaker's Jennifer Holland Explains The True Talents Of John Cena - Exclusive

While the first episode of the series gets off to a comical start and the laughs continue throughout, Peacemaker's story broadens considerably when his hatemongering, racist father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) is brought into the fold. Suddenly, Peacemaker — whose real name is Chris Smith — was forced to confront his tumultuous past, exposing a lot of old scars that never quite healed. In an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss the series, Holland said she was thrilled that Cena was given the opportunity to show his range of talents after his pivotal scene opposite Kinnaman in "The Suicide Squad."

"I'm so glad that people are noticing that and giving him the accolades, because the thing is that James wanted to move forward with this character in 'Peacemaker,' because he worked with John on 'The Suicide Squad,'" Holland said. "Those little moments that he has in 'The Suicide Squad' — if you watch the scene where he kills Rick Flag, you see this glimmer of regret or sadness, or this moment of humanity from him when that happens."

Witnessing Cena's potential, Holland said Gunn realized that there was "so much more depth to him, and he was capable of so much more in terms of the types of performances that he has ever been able to get the chance to play."

"I think James was really excited about being able to explore more depth with this character and being able to do it with John. He's one of the greatest guys in the business," Holland added. "I think he's wonderful. We were so lucky to have him as the leader of our crew."

Also starring Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, the first seven episodes of "Peacemaker" are streaming exclusively on HBO Max, with the season finale set to debut Thursday, February 17.