Who Is The Athlete In Hellmann's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial?

Hellman's Super Bowl ad campaign is themed "make taste not waste," and finds the company attempting to help battle food waste by offering up a few tasty suggestions that feature mayonnaise as a key ingredient. To help hammer home the message, the Hellman's team indeed lined up former New England Patriots defensive star Jerod Mayo.

Yes, his last name is actually Mayo. And that name inspired fear in offensive players throughout the league between the years of 2008 and 2015, as Mayo was revered as one of the best tacklers in the game. These days, Mayo is teaching a new generation how to tackle as the Patriots' inside linebackers coach, but you can see he's still got what it takes to bring any opponent down in the new Hellman's ad.

As for who he's tackling in that ad, well, it's any and everyone who's thinking about trashing a perfectly good food item instead of jazzing it up with a dash of Hellman's. That list includes moms on crutches, darling old grandmas, and even infamous funny man Pete Davidson, who takes the hit purely because he's "very hittable." So keep an eye out for this hilarious ad if while you're watching the big game this weekend.