Here's When Best Picture Nominee West Side Story Is Coming To Disney+
Steven Spielberg's film "West Side Story," based on a popular 1957 stage musical of the same name, cemented its status as one of the top films of 2021 by receiving seven Oscar nominations. Apart from the coveted best picture nod, Ariana DeBose's nomination for actress in a supporting role and Spielberg's nomination in the best director category both made history. Nods in the best cinematography and production design categories further acknowledged the brilliant work done on the creative aspects of the movie.
The second screen adaptation of the stage musical, "West Side Story" revolves around the rivalry between two teenage gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in New York City's West Side in the 1950s. A tale of forbidden love, the movie also explores the themes of immigrant aspirations and anger, the need to belong, and what it means to feel displaced. With iconic music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, as well as a cast that includes dazzling new talent like Rachel Zegler and veteran performers like Rita Moreno, the film is a must-see for musical fans.
And if you did not have the chance to catch it sooner or feel like a re-watch is due, fret not, because "West Side Story" is headed to Disney+.
You can watch West Side Story on Disney+ beginning on March 2
Just a day after celebrating its collection of Oscar nominations, fans of "West Side Story" got the best news. Disney announced Wednesday that the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on March 2. The news is equally great for international fans as the movie will debut on Disney+ in most countries on the same day. In Taiwan, the movie will release on March 9, and in Japan on March 30. Those in the U.S. can also catch the movie on HBO Max (per Variety).
This will hopefully help the film reach a wider audience. Despite getting rave reviews from critics, "West Side Story" did not do well at the box office. The movie, per Box Office Mojo, earned a worldwide revenue of a little over $64 million against a budget of $100 million (per Variety). Several factors, including the COVID-19 surge, could have contributed to its failure.
If you weren't able to catch it in theaters, you'll soon have the opportunity to enjoy "West Side Story" from the comfort of your own home.