Here's When Best Picture Nominee West Side Story Is Coming To Disney+

Steven Spielberg's film "West Side Story," based on a popular 1957 stage musical of the same name, cemented its status as one of the top films of 2021 by receiving seven Oscar nominations. Apart from the coveted best picture nod, Ariana DeBose's nomination for actress in a supporting role and Spielberg's nomination in the best director category both made history. Nods in the best cinematography and production design categories further acknowledged the brilliant work done on the creative aspects of the movie.

The second screen adaptation of the stage musical, "West Side Story" revolves around the rivalry between two teenage gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in New York City's West Side in the 1950s. A tale of forbidden love, the movie also explores the themes of immigrant aspirations and anger, the need to belong, and what it means to feel displaced. With iconic music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, as well as a cast that includes dazzling new talent like Rachel Zegler and veteran performers like Rita Moreno, the film is a must-see for musical fans.

And if you did not have the chance to catch it sooner or feel like a re-watch is due, fret not, because "West Side Story" is headed to Disney+.