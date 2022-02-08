The Uplifting Reason Ariana DeBose's Oscar Nomination Made Her Cry

Until 2022, there has never been an Afro-Latina actor or openly queer woman of color to be nominated for an Academy Award in the show's 94-year history, as Variety notes in their report on Ariana DeBose's nomination; she just changed that. The "West Side Story" star reacted in real-time to learning about her history-making nod, telling Variety, "For me, it's a monumental moment," and going on to say, "And now I'm crying ... It's overwhelming. And also, it's paramount because I didn't have that growing up. When people ask me about representation, I frequently say, 'If you can see it, then you can be it.' I believe in our young people; we need them. And they need to see themselves in the work that we make. So if I can do that for one or two young people in the world, then it will have been worth it."

DeBose, who is of Puerto Rican descent and has never shied away from discussing her queer identity, joins "Spencer" lead Kristin Stewart as the two first openly queer female actors to be nominated in Oscar history. Their respective nominations also break a 20-year dry spell for openly queer actors receiving Academy Awards nods following Sir Ian McKellan's nom in 2002.

She's also now part of an exclusive club of actors who've been nominated by the Academy for playing a role that was previously portrayed by someone else. In this case, it was legendary screen star Rita Moreno who first played Anita and was awarded the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1962. "It's really special," DeBose said. "[Moreno's] a special talent and a really special woman to me and to the industry, and I'm honored to be alongside her for this entire journey."