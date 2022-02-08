This Legendary Director Has Been Nominated For Oscars In Six Different Decades

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have finally arrived, and some incredible movies have been recognized by the academy for the work that's gone into making them. The best motion picture of the year category is crammed with the likes of "Belfast," "Coda," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story" (via Variety). So there's heavy competition between some of the biggest names in the industry here, featuring work from the likes of Denis Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro, Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Steven Spielberg.

Jane Campion's Western, "The Power of the Dog," leads the charge with 12 nominations altogether, closely followed by Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune," which holds 10 nominations. Kenneth Brannagh's emotional drama "Belfast" scored seven nominations, with Will Smith's "King Richard" snapping at its heels with six. Meanwhile, "Don't Look Up," "Nightmare Alley," and "Drive My Car" all grabbed four nominations.

There's not long to wait until the winners are announced since the 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on March 27, 2022, although there are sure to be some surprising wins on the night. But one of the directors up for an award is a legendary Hollywood icon who has been nominated for Oscars in six different decades.