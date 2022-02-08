The One Superman & Lois Actor That Adam Rayner Needs For More Scenes - Exclusive

On what was it like working with Bitsie Tulloch and if she's someone Rayner would like more scenes with, he said, "Oh, definitely. The real sparks flew between those two characters. It was great fun to play. They're terrific characters. We had a lot of fun doing those scenes." He added, "Whilst I was thrilled to go and be Superman's antagonist with Tal-Rho, I was slightly sad to no longer be Lois Lane's antagonist as Morgan Edge. I would love to see those two onscreen again." It's safe to say that the fans are dying to see these two have another verbal sparring match, too.

However, when it comes to the big reveal that Morgan Edge is Superman's long-lost brother Tal-Rho, the actor had no clue when he signed on to the gig. "I didn't know, actually. When I took the job, I thought I was Morgan Edge — the shady billionaire. It was revealed to me in a conversation with Todd [Helbing] fairly early on, and I was thrilled," Rayner said. "It made the role — it made the job — it made everything about it more interesting and more exciting. Both the fact that Morgan Edge would become someone else [and] was pretending to be someone else the whole time, which always makes playing any character more interesting — and then, of course, the fact that I was going to be the brother of this iconic character."