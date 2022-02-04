Kunal Nayyar Is Still Not Over The Big Bang Theory's Ending

Nayyar admitted as much during a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly while promoting his Apple TV+ crime-thriller series "Suspicion." After discussing the new show, Kelly promptly turned the topic toward his old hit, "The Big Bang Theory," offering of its finale, "But it finished at the right time, didn't it?" Agreeing with Kelly's estimation that the iconic series probably ended when it needed to, Nayyar countered with a bittersweet read on the matter, stating, "Yeah, I often say that, for me personally, ending 'Big Bang' was like breaking up with the love of your life when you know nothing is wrong but it's just time."

As is the case with most breakups, it often takes time for both parties to move on. And in this instance, it seems Nayyar hasn't given his final goodbye to the show he came of age on, with the actor adding, "I'm still processing, obviously, what that entire journey was like. 279 episodes. I grew up on that show." The continued popularity of "The Big Bang Theory" is likely making it a little harder for Nayyar and his fan base to say goodbye too, because you can't turn a TV on these days without catching an episode or 10 in syndication. But if he keeps stretching his talents with hard-hitting dramas like "Suspicion," Nayyar and his fans will surely get over that "Big Bang" breakup soon enough.