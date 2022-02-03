Director Roland Emmerich On Making His New Epic Moonfall, Which Of His Films He Likes Best And More - Exclusive Interview

You mentioned that you didn't necessarily want to do another disaster movie. This does have some destruction occur when the Moon gets closer to the Earth. How challenging is it every time to portray destruction on that kind of scale and find new ways to do it that are going to look fresh?

Every movie has to have its own rules. You know what I mean? It's like kind of "Independence Day" had a certain rule, "Day After Tomorrow" had its own rules, and then "2012" had rules ... flying inside the Moon was really, for me, the fresh idea because pretty much the last 40 minutes of the movie is inside the Moon. That means you see new things and learn new things.

You have any new tools in terms of visual effects that you were able to use on this one?

Well, it's always developing and getting better and easier, but there's still a ways to go to create visual effect shots which look real. It's still a huge fight to make them look real.

John Bradley told us that during the scene when the hotel floods, he thought you were going to use some CG or something, but he was surprised to see you flooded the set for real. You actually did physical, real effects.

(Laughs) But it was the only one.

Lucky him. Is it important to you to deploy physical effects whenever you possibly can?

Yeah, that's what you always do, because it's easier to build a dump tank and make water tides on the set than the other way around, because it would have been [us] saying, "Okay, we have now to have 20, 30 visual effect shots." You save so much money by doing it for real.

Another actor in the film, Eme Ikwuakor, said the thing that struck him the most about working with you was how calm you are on the set with this gigantic production going on around you. Does that come just from experience and making so many movies?

I had a dad who ran a big company as the president and chairman. I think I learned a little bit from him there because you have to always stay calm. I'm also a very organized person, I have to say, but I'm very chaotic when it comes to my house, my two dogs, my husband, etc. That's all crazy, but when I step on a movie set, I know I have to be the calm center. You know what I mean? It's a lot of façade, and inside I'm probably as nervous as everybody else, but I try to stay very calm.