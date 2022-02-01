SEAL Team Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
The military drama "SEAL Team" debuted back in 2017 with a focus on the portrayal of the services and sacrifices made by the people serving in the U.S. armed forces. The show follows an elite unit of the U.S. Navy SEALs called the Bravo Team. Led by David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes, the team also includes actors Max Thieriot, Toni Trucks, A.J. Buckley, and Neil Brown Jr. — all regulars on the CBS series — as valuable members of Hayes' crew. As the team executes perilous missions around the world on behalf of their country, their personal lives also receive special attention in the show.
After airing on CBS for its first four seasons, "SEAL Team" headed to Paramount+ for its fifth and most recent season. The latest season premiered in October 2021, debuting new episodes weekly. On January 23, "SEAL Team" delivered an explosive finale on the streaming service, leaving fans on edge about what comes next for Hayes and the rest of the titular SEALs.
With a last-moment nod from CBS allowing the fifth season of the show to proceed with 14 episodes, the fans of "SEAL Team" may have been concerned about the series' future. Paramount+ opted to not keep viewers in the dark for very long, instead rewarding them with the news they wanted to hear this week.
SEAL Team will return for Season 6
During Paramount+'s presentation at 2022 Winter TCAs, executives revealed "SEAL Team" has been renewed for Season 6 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The exciting renewal news was also confirmed on the Paramount+ Twitter account on February 1. According to TVLine, the sixth season of the David Boreanaz-led drama has received a 10-episode count — a surprising reduction following Season 5's 14-episode order. However, it was made clear that this smaller Season 6 episode total doesn't mean the end of the series is nigh.
Boreanaz, who is also an executive producer on the show, told TVLine that the Bravo team could look different in Season 6 but didn't include additional concrete details. "This is really going to change the fabric of them. But strength in numbers, always. It's a team. One man out, another man in. That's real life, and that's what our show is about," the "SEAL Team" actor said.
With this renewal news in mind, it looks like the completely unexpected bombshell in the final minutes of the Season 5 finale is definitely not how the Bravo team is going out. The ambush that had the team pinned down in Mali will, however, impact how the team operates next season. What will be the fate of the Bravo team in the aftermath of the life-threatening attack remains to be seen. For now, dedicated viewers can take solace in the fact that the RPG attack was not the end.
All five seasons of "SEAL Team" are currently available to stream on Paramount+ if you're looking to catch up before Season 6.