SEAL Team Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

The military drama "SEAL Team" debuted back in 2017 with a focus on the portrayal of the services and sacrifices made by the people serving in the U.S. armed forces. The show follows an elite unit of the U.S. Navy SEALs called the Bravo Team. Led by David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes, the team also includes actors Max Thieriot, Toni Trucks, A.J. Buckley, and Neil Brown Jr. — all regulars on the CBS series — as valuable members of Hayes' crew. As the team executes perilous missions around the world on behalf of their country, their personal lives also receive special attention in the show.

After airing on CBS for its first four seasons, "SEAL Team" headed to Paramount+ for its fifth and most recent season. The latest season premiered in October 2021, debuting new episodes weekly. On January 23, "SEAL Team" delivered an explosive finale on the streaming service, leaving fans on edge about what comes next for Hayes and the rest of the titular SEALs.

With a last-moment nod from CBS allowing the fifth season of the show to proceed with 14 episodes, the fans of "SEAL Team" may have been concerned about the series' future. Paramount+ opted to not keep viewers in the dark for very long, instead rewarding them with the news they wanted to hear this week.