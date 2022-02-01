Cranston Johnson On Why Denzel Washington Is His Biggest Inspiration - Exclusive

Thanks to appearances in shows such as "Hap and Leonard," "Filthy Rich," and "Truth Be Told," Cranston Johnson has steadily been building a fanbase in recent years. Plus, the actor is currently appearing on our screens as Zumbado in The CW's "Naomi," the network's latest superhero title adapted from a DC comic book, and viewers are going to be more than a little intrigued by his latest role.

Discussing Zumbado in an exclusive interview, Johnson told Looper , "He's this enigma that people seem to think that they know about his history and they know about his past, as evidenced by Naomi and Nathan, speaking of a reputation that he has in the town of Port Oswego for being a crook, as a car salesman he's kind of ripping off the local town." He continued, "All these things are just kind of hearsay — we don't really know if any of this is factual. There's this ominous presence about him that he is a bad evil guy ... a lot of negative energy around him, so people like to avoid him and they are very uncomfortable in his presence."

Looper dug a little deeper to find out why Denzel Washington has been an important inspiration to Johnson's career so far.