Cranston Johnson Talks Naomi And Shoots His Shot With Denzel Washington And Antoine Fuqua - Exclusive Interview

Are there any other directors or actors that you would love to work with that you haven't yet?

Oh, there's a ton of them. There's a ton of them so I'll just give you a short list. Denzel Washington probably is my biggest inspiration. Before acting, and even when I started acting about 10 or 11 years ago, he's somebody that I've always looked to as a bar and as an inspiration. Working with him, whether he was directing or whether I got to work across from him as an actor, I think would be just like a bucket list type situation for me, it would really be special. I enjoy his work.

I also enjoy ... I'm going to put this out in the universe because I want this to happen and I believe in kind of putting things out there and speaking them to existence. Antoine Fuqua is a director that I would love to get the opportunity to work with in the future — and not only because I enjoy his work and the things that he's directed, but he's someone that I met in high school. I don't want to date myself too much, but I met him when I was in high school when I was working as a background talent on a music video in my hometown of Gastonia, North Carolina, and he was directing that video.

I remember small talking, me and my best friend at the time, we were small talking with him one day at craft services. Because we lived in this small town, and this production was coming to our town, we had never seen anything like this. We are wide eyed and bushy tailed and we're asking all these questions and he was so welcoming and he was telling us a little bit about everything and also small talking with us and it was so cool. At that time, I had no idea that I would be acting. I had no desire to do it. I was playing sports in high school and that was my whole world.

For it to come back full circle, for me to be an actor now, to be a fan of his work — and I've auditioned for a couple of his projects, but it would be so cool to get to work with him. Then, for me to share that story, like, "Do you remember when you did this?" I think that would be so cool to do that, so, those two. It's many more, but I just want to share those two with you right now. We got to speak that into existence. Maybe he'll see this and be like, "Hey, I'm going to hire that guy."