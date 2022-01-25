Cranston Johnson Remembers Working With Kim Cattrall On Filthy Rich - Exclusive

Cranston Johnson is currently hitting our screens in The CW's "Naomi." In the superhero series, which has been adapted from a DC comic book, Johnson plays Zumbado, a mysterious figure who may or may not be the villain of the piece.

Discussing the new series and his part in it, Johnson told Looper during an exclusive interview, "I do enjoy watching some of the comic book adaptations, to film and to television, and it's really cool to see these things. I do enjoy the villains moreso than the heroes, I will say that. That's not just the superhero world, that's also in my regular viewing of any show." He continued, "To me, the antagonist is. It's always a little more interesting to watch because I feel like there are less boundaries that the actor or the actress has to work within."

Alongside "Naomi," you might recognize Johnson from one of his many other roles in shows such as "Hap and Leonard," "Truth Be Told," and "Filthy Rich." In fact, Johnson appeared in "Filthy Rich" alongside Kim Cattrall, who famously decided to leave the "Sex and the City" franchise in recent years. Looper sat down with Johnson to find out what it was really like working with acting legend Cattrall and the rest of the "Filthy Rich" cast.