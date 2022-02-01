The Book Of Boba Fett Sarlacc Scene That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

While nobody questioned Boba's reasons for wanting his armor back, several "The Book of Boba Fett" fans have indeed taken to Reddit to discuss the former bounty hunter's logic in going to the Sarlacc to find it. User ImaginaryCucumber306 got the conversation started with a scathing post questioning Boba's methods, asking "Why would he go back to the sarlacc pit to get his armor? Am I the only one who thought that was really f*****g stupid. Like did he think he crawled out without it?..."

Snark aside, that post does raise good questions, and fans of the series are asking why Boba thinks his armor might still be inside the Sarlacc. One user, StarWars365Timeline, suggested as an answer to the quandary: "He's barely conscious, and they knock him out immediately. He clearly doesn't remember." User myrmadon8, however, wisely points out the flaw in that logic, posting, "I don't buy that he doesn't remember... it was literally in a flashback scene implied as a memory during one of his early sessions in the bacta tank. This is just a really dumb writing choice."

Even more problematic for the original poster was what Boba was going to do if he had found the armor in the Sarlacc pit, "What exactly was his plan to grab it out? Nobody ever escapes the sarlacc pit and he wants to fly in headfirst look around and doesn't expect to be attacked again?" That may be the most intriguing question yet asked about Boba's puzzling return to the Sarlacc pit. And there's arguably yet to be sufficient answer. At least the Sarlaac is officially dead, now, so it presumably won't ever cross paths with the bounty hunter again.