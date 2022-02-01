The Book Of Boba Fett Sarlacc Scene That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
While hardly the cultural touchstone that "The Mandalorian" proved to be, "The Book of Boba Fett" — the "Star Wars" series now streaming on Disney+ – continues to make waves on the platform. That's largely because the new series is centered entirely on a longtime "Star Wars" fan favorite, who has remained the very definition of enigmatic since first appearing in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back." The fervor to see more of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was bolstered (and then some) after a thrilling Season 2 arc on "The Mandalorian" saw the famed bounty hunter and Sarlacc survivor not only emerge from the deserts of Tatooine to reclaim his iconic armor, but also finally proved himself as the devastating killing machine that "Star Wars" fandom had always assumed him to be.
To date, fleshing out Boba's harrowing survival story — and his ascension to the underworld throne formerly held by Jabba the Hutt and Bib Fortuna — has proven quite fruitful, as has his partnering the character with the tough-as-nails assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Even still, after risking life and limb to reclaim Fett's ship Slave 1 from the bowels of Jabba's palace in Episode of 4 of "The Book of Boba Fett," the deadly duo nearly lost it again by heading off to the Sarlacc pit in an attempt to reclaim Boba's prized armor. And yes, that surprising move has left many of the series' fans scratching their heads.
Some Boba Fett fans really don't know why he went back to that Sarlacc pit
While nobody questioned Boba's reasons for wanting his armor back, several "The Book of Boba Fett" fans have indeed taken to Reddit to discuss the former bounty hunter's logic in going to the Sarlacc to find it. User ImaginaryCucumber306 got the conversation started with a scathing post questioning Boba's methods, asking "Why would he go back to the sarlacc pit to get his armor? Am I the only one who thought that was really f*****g stupid. Like did he think he crawled out without it?..."
Snark aside, that post does raise good questions, and fans of the series are asking why Boba thinks his armor might still be inside the Sarlacc. One user, StarWars365Timeline, suggested as an answer to the quandary: "He's barely conscious, and they knock him out immediately. He clearly doesn't remember." User myrmadon8, however, wisely points out the flaw in that logic, posting, "I don't buy that he doesn't remember... it was literally in a flashback scene implied as a memory during one of his early sessions in the bacta tank. This is just a really dumb writing choice."
Even more problematic for the original poster was what Boba was going to do if he had found the armor in the Sarlacc pit, "What exactly was his plan to grab it out? Nobody ever escapes the sarlacc pit and he wants to fly in headfirst look around and doesn't expect to be attacked again?" That may be the most intriguing question yet asked about Boba's puzzling return to the Sarlacc pit. And there's arguably yet to be sufficient answer. At least the Sarlaac is officially dead, now, so it presumably won't ever cross paths with the bounty hunter again.