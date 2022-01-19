The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 4 Finally Confirms What Killed The Sarlacc
The cultural fascination with Boba Fett began in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" when he was enlisted to capture Han Solo (Harrison Ford). The character had minimal lines, but he still became an icon — from his cool helmet to his heavy-duty rifle, fans wanted more. The character inspired action figures and a follow up appearance in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Unfortunately, that all came crashing down (at least for a few decades) when he fell into the infamous sarlacc pit.
Even after dying, though, Fett fever never seemed far away. Following the success of Season 1 of "The Mandalorian," it seemed clear that the bounty hunter was gearing for a comeback — and sure enough, he finally came out swinging in Season 2, followed by his own spin-off series, "The Book of Boba Fett." Nonetheless, Boba Fett's less-than-dignified sendoff in "Return of the Jedi" has continued to weigh heavily on the minds of viewers.
Just how the bounty hunter was saved from the sarlacc has already been revealed in a previous episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," but that wasn't quite the end of the mighty beast's story. Now, in the latest episode, viewers have finally gotten to see how one of the most terrifying creatures in the Star Wars universe meets its ultimate demise.
Boba Fett did not allow the sarlacc to rest in peace
When Boba Fett first appears in "The Mandalorian," he is sans Mandalorian armor and saves Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) from her wounds. The two become bonded in loyalty, but Fett has other aspirations. To reclaim what was once his, he has to return to Tatooine. After Boba Fett helps fix Fennec's wounds with droid parts, they journey to Jabba's palace where he liberates his Firespray ship. Though out of the bounty hunting game, Boba Fett is not complete without his armor. Unaware that the Jawas have stolen it from him, he returns to the sarlacc pit to scour the place for his property.
While looking over the pit for a sign of his armor, the beast awakens. At this moment, Fett realizes that any hope of finding the armor won't be found in the sarlaac — and instead of digging any further, Fennec drops a seismic charge, obliterating the beast once and for all.
With the wounds that Boba Fett continues to heal from, as well as the emotional trauma from having been eaten, this should be cathartic for the character. Boba Fett's dreams indicate that he still struggles with the event and has some more mental healing to do, but at least he never has to worry about being eaten by the (same) sarlaac all over again.