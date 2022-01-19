The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 4 Finally Confirms What Killed The Sarlacc

The cultural fascination with Boba Fett began in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" when he was enlisted to capture Han Solo (Harrison Ford). The character had minimal lines, but he still became an icon — from his cool helmet to his heavy-duty rifle, fans wanted more. The character inspired action figures and a follow up appearance in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Unfortunately, that all came crashing down (at least for a few decades) when he fell into the infamous sarlacc pit.

Even after dying, though, Fett fever never seemed far away. Following the success of Season 1 of "The Mandalorian," it seemed clear that the bounty hunter was gearing for a comeback — and sure enough, he finally came out swinging in Season 2, followed by his own spin-off series, "The Book of Boba Fett." Nonetheless, Boba Fett's less-than-dignified sendoff in "Return of the Jedi" has continued to weigh heavily on the minds of viewers.

Just how the bounty hunter was saved from the sarlacc has already been revealed in a previous episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," but that wasn't quite the end of the mighty beast's story. Now, in the latest episode, viewers have finally gotten to see how one of the most terrifying creatures in the Star Wars universe meets its ultimate demise.