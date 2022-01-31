Eric Nelsen Thinks This Yellowstone Character Would Dominate 1883 - Exclusive

As the prequel to the hit series "Yellowstone," the "1883" spin-off tells the 19th-century origin tale of the Dutton family and how they acquired their sought-after land. Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, the series — which streams exclusively on Paramount+ — follows a wagon train of pioneers as they treacherously cross the Wild West in search of a fresh start.

While the two shows don't cross over, despite the existing "1883" flashback scenes on "Yellowstone," former "1883" star Eric Nelsen, who played charmingly comical cowboy Ennis before his shocking death, says he considers both casts to be one big "family." That extended "Yellowstone" family includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, among others.

In the spirit of that state of mind, Looper exclusively asked Nelsen who his favorite "Yellowstone" character is and whether he thought they would survive in the harsh world of "1883." Here's who he thinks would fit right in with the prequel.