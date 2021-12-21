Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Just Smashed A Huge Streaming Record

The "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883" experienced a more than successful start when it premiered on December 19, reportedly pulling in huge numbers both on the streaming platform Paramount+, and during a special cable broadcast. Like its predecessor, the series revolves around the Duttons, a family of ranchers in the American West. The only difference is that "1883" delves into the lives of the Dutton's ancestors as they travel across the frontier to establish their ranching empire in Montana. It's a tale that discusses Western Expansion and examines the trials and tribulations of 19th-century America.

Like "Yellowstone," "1883" was also created by Taylor Sheridan. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, and more as the aforementioned Dutton family and their associated companions. Though the series doesn't boast Kevin Costner as its headlining star, that hasn't stopped it from outperforming "Yellowstone" in a few categories. In fact, "1883" performed so well that the "Yellowstone" prequel smashed a huge streaming record for Paramount.