Kevin Smith And Chris Wood On Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2's Legendary Influences - Exclusive Interview

You're a known "Star Wars" fan. What was it like working with Mark Hamill as the voice of Skeletor? Is he someone you wanted right away when you knew Alan [Oppenheimer] wasn't going to be doing it, or did that sort of come out organically through auditions or his own expressed interest?

Kevin Smith: That was one of the first conversations we had about the "Masters of the Universe," was who would play Skeletor. Resoundingly, everybody leaned towards Mark. Mark, aside from, of course, being Luke Skywalker of our childhood, has been the best Joker for the last 30 years running. He's a wonderful voice artist. As somebody I've known now for years personally, he's just a fount of information — one of the most interesting cats you'll ever meet. He's well-rounded on subjects across the board, including old performers, old voiceover performers, and old actors — which he was able to pull in for the Skeletor that he put together.

I've worked with him before, on "Jay and Silent Bob Strike back" in 2001, and I got to have a lightsaber fight with him there. This was wonderful watching him play Skeletor and playing with him. But nothing's going to top the lightsaber fight. He kicked my ass. But still, it was pretty damn magical. So lovely to step up with him to the microphone as he takes on another iconic role and makes it his own. For generations, most people have known the great Alan Oppenheimer [as] Skeletor. For this, it was like, well, passing the torch over here. We kept Alan involved. He was our Moss-Man, amongst a few other voices. But it felt like the right decision.

That seemed to be the thing that excited people the most when we announced the show, and we announced that Mark was going to be playing Skeletor. They're like, "Holy crap!" In the first five episodes, the way the story is constructed, there's not a whole heck of a lot of Skeletor. There's not a lot of scenery-chewing for Mark to do. In the back five, though, it's just the Mark Hamill show — episode after episode of some of his most scenery-chewing performance. It was wonderful as always to get to work with a childhood hero and let him be somebody else's childhood nightmare, so to speak.