Mckenna Grace Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Paul Rudd On Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Exclusive

On what it was like working with Grace's various slate of Avengers and whether she's team Ant-Man or Captain America, she joked, "I didn't know that they [Captain America and Ant-Man] were fighting." She added, "It's fun, though, because whenever I work with people, I like to see how many people I can see that I work with in 'The Avengers.' I think right now I've worked with Paul Rudd, I've gotten Ant-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the Winter Soldier, and I don't know if I can think of anyone else that I've worked with that's in a Marvel film."

At such a young age, it's a pretty impressive feat that Grace has co-starred along with Hollywood's biggest names. "I think that being a part of a Marvel film is such an iconic thing. I would love to do something like that," she said. "I think that would be a dream come true. But working in 'Captain Marvel' was like a dream come true as well, to have a small cameo in that — that was so cool."

Hanging out with so many Avengers certainly ups Grace's street cred on social media. "It's always really funny to me whenever I work with more people that are in the Marvel [franchise] because then everybody talks about it on Twitter, on TikTok. And they're like, 'Why is she meeting all the Marvel people?' And I'm like, 'I don't know! But I'm happy about it,'" she noted. "I absolutely love Marvel. It's my favorite franchise, and I'm totally going to just glaze over the Ant-Man or Captain America question. [Laughs] Just not going to answer. No comment. I will not pick a side." Who could choose between Paul Rudd and Chris Evans anyway?

Fans can catch "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" exclusively in theaters now.