Steve Agee Reveals How Hilarious John Cena Is On The Set Of Peacemaker - Exclusive

If there's one actor who knows comedy, it's Steve Agee. As a prolific performer who has amassed more than 140 screen credits since he kicked off his career in 2000, Agee has largely acted in comedic projects, including guest or recurring turns on such hits as "New Girl," "2 Broke Girls," "Modern Family," "Community," and "Superstore." On top of that, Agee has ventured into the animated comedy realm, compiling voice credits on such beloved series as "Adventure Time," "Rick and Morty," and "American Dad!"

Working with writer-director James Gunn has created a new avenue for Agee, however, as the actor has gotten to experience how the filmmaker seamlessly infuses his comedic sensibilities into his projects, lightening up such superhero/supervillain movies as "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" and "The Suicide Squad." The latter film paired Agee with action and real-life wrestling superstar John Cena, who showcased his talents for comedy acting playing the roguish anti-hero Peacemaker. Luckily for Agee, Gunn invited the actor to join Cena once again for the new "Peacemaker" spinoff series, where Agee reprises his role as John Economos — Task Force X's computer wizard who provides technical support to Cena's title character.

While Cena's comedy was a big part of "The Suicide Squad," the benefit for Agee is that he and Cena get to riff on each other in the same space in "Peacemaker" because the two actors share several scenes together. As such, Agee got a rare, up close and personal opportunity to see Cena's comedy stylings in action to get a fix on what exactly makes the actor tick.