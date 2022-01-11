Why James Gunn Calls Peacemaker His Favorite Thing He's Ever Done

Astonishingly, both Marvel and DC owe a debt of thanks to James Gunn. The director, who was primarily known for low-budget fare like "Super" and "Slither," rocketed to the A-list for helming Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. He took a bunch of D-list names from the comics and transformed them into some of the most popular heroes of the modern era.

From there, DC tapped him to direct the semi-reboot/semi-sequel, "The Suicide Squad," which came out in 2021. It was an astounding success by all measures, earning a ton of critical praise in the process. However, Gunn wasn't done yet with bolstering DC's efforts. He spearheaded the studio's first DC Extended Universe series to go directly to HBO Max in the form of "Peacemaker," which follows the further adventures of the foul-mouthed bad guy played by John Cena.

If you're still on the fence about whether to check it out or not, Gunn has a few choice words for why it's very much worth your time.