Lupita Nyong'o's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Training Video Is A Welcome Update After All The Setbacks

When "Black Panther" arrived in theaters back in 2018, audiences flocked to see Chadwick Boseman lead his own movie as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film became wildly successful, raking in $1.346 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) — so it wasn't surprising when Marvel Studios gave director Ryan Coogler the go-ahead to work on "Black Panther 2." Unfortunately, the sequel has been met with numerous setbacks, including the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman — as the critically acclaimed star died from pancreatic cancer in August 2020.

From there the sequel — entitled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — has faced more difficulties getting off the ground. Letitia Wright, a.k.a. Shuri, took a break from filming after dealing with injuries — as Deadline reported that she suffered a shoulder fracture and a severe concussion. She was also the center of controversy after making questionable remarks about the COVID-19 vaccines; The Hollywood Reporter also claimed that she's unvaccinated.

The pandemic itself has also caused a number of delays in production, and work recently halted in Atlanta following a COVID-19 outbreak on set. The film is set to arrive in November later this year, so all these delays are obviously quite concerning for fans. But while the sequel has had a difficult production so far, Lupita Nyong'o's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" training video is a welcome update after so many setbacks.