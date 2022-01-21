Mission: Impossible Fans Just Got A Double Dose Of Disappointing News

As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, the next installment in the franchise, currently titled simply "Mission: Impossible 7," won't be seen on screens until July 14, 2023, rather than the previously announced opening date of September 30, 2022. On the same note, the release date of "Mission: Impossible 8" will also be pushed back from July 7, 2023, to the new launch date of June 28, 2024.

Commenting on the altered schedule, a statement from Paramount and production company Skydance said, "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for 'Mission: Impossible 7 & 8' in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic ... We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."

"Mission: Impossible 7" is reportedly in post-production, while "Mission: Impossible 8" is in production (via IMDb). Christopher McQuarrie, the director of "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," is the director for both the upcoming films in the series. In addition to Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt, the next installment in the franchise will also feature returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and more, along with franchise newcomers Cary Elwes and Marvel stars Haley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.