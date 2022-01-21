Mason Gooding Explains Which Original Scream Character Chad Resembles The Most - Exclusive

On who Gooding thinks Chad is most like from the original film, he said, "Drew Barrymore's boyfriend in the chair. Probably..." Meanwhile, Savoy Brown piped in with, "Teen Girl Number Five." Gooding agreed, adding a few other options to the table: "Teen Girl Number Five. There's a little bit of Dewey, just because he's sweet and kind of a dope sometimes, which is the best way to be misleading in a lot of ways. Everyone's a suspect. I gave you three answers, but all three or five." Hey, Chad is a complex guy. What can we say? Either that, or he's the least complex guy in the entire franchise. Yet one thing's for sure: Paramount needs to sell a replica of his varsity jacket because that thing is fire.

Savoy Brown stood by her original assessment, repeating, "I think Teen Girl Number Five for him." Finally, Gooding admitted his inspiration for Chad: "That's what I was drawing from when I would perform: Teen Girl Number Five." She added, "I know. I know, I was there," while Gooding replied with, " I don't know if I quite lived up to it, but..."

They both responded with "Almost." Oh, come on — Gooding makes a fantastic Teen Girl Number Five. No shade.

"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.