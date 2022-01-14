Scream's Mason Gooding And Jasmin Savoy Brown Gush About Jamie Kennedy And Horror Experts - Exclusive Interview

You both play siblings whose uncle is Randy Meeks (RIP). Did either of you get a chance to talk with Jamie Kennedy at all before filming?

Jasmin Savoy Brown: Unfortunately, no.

Mason Gooding: Unfortunately not.

Savoy Brown: Hope to talk to him soon.

Gooding: I can't tell you the amount of times I've seen him perform and watched a movie and gone...

Savoy Brown: And been like, "Wow, icon."

Gooding: It's remarkably high, so I'd love to speak to him.

Savoy Brown: Immense respect. Hopefully, we can get a family portrait someday.

Gooding: I would love that.

Savoy Brown: That'd be pretty cool, but who's our dad?

What would you have liked to ask [Jamie] if you had the chance?

Savoy Brown: "How are you so good?"

Gooding: That's right.

Savoy Brown: I would've said it like that with my neck up for some reason.

Gooding: "How are you so good?" I feel like I'd want to know what process he put himself through in evolving himself with the horror atmosphere that was around in the '90s, and if he was a fan prior to [that time], and if that incited his Randy Meeks.

Savoy Brown: And if he knew what it would become.

Gooding: Oh, of course.

Savoy Brown: Do you think they knew that it was going to be...

Gooding: You'd probably hope, but I don't know if you can ever know.

Savoy Brown: Yeah, I don't think you can know.

Gooding: To what degree?

Savoy Brown: Hmm.