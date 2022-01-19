Jasmin Savoy Brown And Mason Gooding Reveal How Randy Inspired Their Scream Characters - Exclusive

On whether the onscreen siblings got a chance to talk with Jamie Kennedy before filming, they both said, "Unfortunately, no." Savoy Brown added, "Hope to talk to him soon." Gooding noted, "I can't tell you the amount of times I've seen him perform and watched a movie and gone..." Savoy Brown acknowledged Kennedy's icon status while Gooding added, "It's remarkably high, so I'd love to speak to him."

Sadly, we don't get to see Kennedy interact with the twins on-screen given that Randy died in 1997 long before they were born. Savoy Brown noted her immense respect for her canonical uncle, saying, "Hopefully, we can get a family portrait someday." Gooding agreed while Savoy Brown pondered, "But who's our dad?" That's something the film doesn't answer, but it would certainly be fun for the franchise to answer — especially if their family history has relevance to another OG character.

Regarding what they would have liked to ask Kennedy if given the chance, Savoy Brown said, "How are you so good?" Of course, Gooding concurred, adding, "I feel like I'd want to know what process he put himself through in evolving himself with the horror atmosphere that was around in the '90s, and if he was a fan prior to [that time], and if that incited his Randy Meeks."

Savoy Brown popped in with, "And if he knew what it would become," posing the question if the cast knew what the franchise was going to end up being. Gooding answered, "You'd probably hope, but I don't know if you can ever know." Surely, no one could have anticipated the series remaining this iconic 25 years later. Savoy Brown concurred, saying, "Yeah, I don't think you can know" while Gooding wondered, "To what degree?" Well, Kennedy, if you're reading this, your fictional niece and nephew have some questions they'd love to ask you.

