Tusken Raider Actor Rory Ross Recalls An Interesting Encounter With Jon Favreau On The Book Of Boba Fett - Exclusive

"The Book of Boba Fett" is a collaboration between three titan filmmakers — Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni — and Ross said in an exclusive interview with Looper that his experience of working for them has "exceeded and surpassed" his expectations in so many ways. Sometimes, Ross said, he was so in awe of his surroundings that he was willing to forgo taking off his Tusken Raider mask for a "mask break," which caught the attention of Favreau.

"I remember that I didn't want to accidentally rock the boat or anything, so when they called for a mask break — where you get to take off the mask — it takes some time because there's about five or six different layers around your head that you have to take off and you usually have something that's tied in so that you can't see any of the sewing or anything like that ... They'll take it off and you get a chance to breathe," Ross recalled. "But that first day I just was like, "Oh, you know what? It's okay. I'm fine" and I kept the mask on, and I was trying to get some shade. I remembered Jon came over and he just kicked me in the boot and was like, 'Hey, are you alright? You going to get a mask break?' And I was like, 'Oh, no, I'm fine.' He's like, 'You don't have to be a tough guy.' I'm like, 'No, it's okay,' but in reality, I'm just freaking out, like, 'This is amazing. Jon Favreau!' 'Ironman' was one of my favorite films and 'Elf' was really cool since that was one of his first projects that he directed."

"The Book of Boba Fett" is streaming exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.