Book Of Boba Fett's Rory Ross Unwraps His Tusken Raider Role And Working With Temura Morrison - Exclusive Interview

I am a huge action figure geek, and I am hoping for new Star Wars action figures of the Tuskens from "The Book of Boba Fett." Are you secretly hoping that one of the elders is going to be made, perhaps?

That would be amazing. And it would be very humbling, to be completely honest, to be one of those that is chosen. I hope that, before me, the Tusken chief gets his notice, as well as Joanna Bennett as the Tusken warrior. That would be amazing. On that same note, I have a story of why "Star Wars" is such an important thing. When I was six years old, growing up on a farm, I unfortunately had this rare fungus that got on the back of my head and it literally destroyed my scalp. It was falling off, so, I went to the Iowa City's Children's Hospital. I was there for about a month going through different procedures as they tried to figure out what's going on. That first day I was there, my mom introduced me to "Star Wars: A New Hope" and that was my first time ever seeing "Star Wars." It was the first time understanding and seen this amazing journey of Luke Skywalker, who we've come to love throughout the series.

It gave me the hope and inspiration that I needed that I was going to be okay, and that was so important at that time because at six years old, you're feeling like your life is full and nothing's going to happen, but there were kids that got better that were in the same pediatric ward with me. It's been amazing to have this full circle because now I have the chance of giving hope and inspiration to people that might be in the same situation. I created this "Born to be a Jedi" campaign, the manifestation that we're talking about, and this [holds up a personalized action figure] was given to me for Christmas, where I am now a figurine as a Jedi, which is amazing. It has this story on the back of what kept me going as an actor and the hope and inspiration that I have and the chance of [something special happening]. Since we saw Luke in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, we know that he's around, so it is possible and plausible [to live] my ultimate dream: to be a Luke Skywalker student at his Jedi academy. That would be amazing.

So, to connect that, I'm going to be doing a Tusken watch party. I don't have the specific dates as of yet, but myself, another friend of mine that was a Tusken and my buddy, Warren Proulx, who actually got me on "Kenobi" ... we will be doing commentary on the episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" when they've all come out and telling behind-the scenes stories and all this kind of stuff. Then, all the proceeds from the tickets will be going to Iowa City's Children's Hospital, which is where my story began.

Wow.

It's a way of being able to pay it forward and give it back and to say, "thank you" to the universe that gave me everything that I could ever ask for.

