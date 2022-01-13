Temuera Morrison Has An Interesting Vision For His Future In The Star Wars Universe
"The Mandalorian" spinoff "The Book of Boba Fett" premiered on Disney+ on December 29, 2021, and so far it's won over audiences – on Rotten Tomatoes it boasts an impressive 71% Fresh among the viewers and 90% Fresh among the critics.
The series continues the story of the famed "Star Wars" bounty hunter Boba Fett, who's played by New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison. Boba Fett first appeared in the 1978 holiday special and then became one of the most popular characters in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." Taking place after ROTJ, the new show follows Fett as he escapes the Sarlacc pit and proceeds to take over the criminal empire that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt, along with his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).
"The Book of Boba Fett" is a Disney+ original series, and it could realistically run for multiple seasons. However long it lasts, Morrison sees a place for himself in the "Star Wars" universe.
Once The Book of Boba Fett ends, Morrison has no plans to stop playing the bounty hunter and his relatives
Morrison spoke about the future of Boba Fett among other topics in an interview with The Washington Post. There are currently several other "Star Wars" shows in the works at Disney+, like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka". Although Morrison wouldn't confirm his involvement in any of them, he does see an opportunity to make an appearance, if not as Boba Fett himself, then as one of his cloned relatives.
"Well, there are people — I'm thinking of Captain Rex for one. He looks a little like me," Morrison explained. "There's Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There's all those clone armies. That could be something fresh and new and exciting."
The second prequel film, 2002's "Attack of the Clones," revealed that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) had a secret clone army, who were all created from DNA provided by Boba Fett's father, another Mandalorian bounty hunter named Jango Fett – also played by Morrison. Every descendant of Jango Fett is identical to him, including his "son" Boba — who's actually Jango's clone whom he raised from birth.
Captain Rex is a clone officer and major villain character from the computer generated "Clone Wars" TV series. Commander Cody appeared in 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," and was also played by Morrison.
This is no confirmation, but it's possible Morrison could be a constant fixture in the "Star Wars" universe going forward.