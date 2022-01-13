Temuera Morrison Has An Interesting Vision For His Future In The Star Wars Universe

Morrison spoke about the future of Boba Fett among other topics in an interview with The Washington Post. There are currently several other "Star Wars" shows in the works at Disney+, like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka". Although Morrison wouldn't confirm his involvement in any of them, he does see an opportunity to make an appearance, if not as Boba Fett himself, then as one of his cloned relatives.

"Well, there are people — I'm thinking of Captain Rex for one. He looks a little like me," Morrison explained. "There's Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There's all those clone armies. That could be something fresh and new and exciting."

The second prequel film, 2002's "Attack of the Clones," revealed that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) had a secret clone army, who were all created from DNA provided by Boba Fett's father, another Mandalorian bounty hunter named Jango Fett – also played by Morrison. Every descendant of Jango Fett is identical to him, including his "son" Boba — who's actually Jango's clone whom he raised from birth.

Captain Rex is a clone officer and major villain character from the computer generated "Clone Wars" TV series. Commander Cody appeared in 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," and was also played by Morrison.

This is no confirmation, but it's possible Morrison could be a constant fixture in the "Star Wars" universe going forward.