Djimon Hounsou Confirms What We All Suspected About Morgan Freeman's On-Set Behavior

Longtime Hollywood star Djimon Hounsou has acted alongside some pretty hefty names in the movie industry over the years, including one iconic castmate who changed his outlook completely with his behavior on set — and that's Morgan Freeman.

"Working with [Freeman], nowadays looking back, was absolutely elevating," Hounsou explains in a new interview with GQ for its "Most Iconic Characters" series.

Both Hounsou and Freeman starred in Steven Spielberg's 1997 historical drama "Amistad," alongside Anthony Hopkins and Matthew McConaughey. Hounsou was just getting started in his acting career when the film came out, and it earned him widespread recognition from critics. He nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for the performance and would later go on to get Oscar nods for his roles in 2004's "In America" and the 2007 hit "Blood Diamond" with Leonardo DiCaprio. Hounsou's other notable credits include "Gladiator," "Constantine," "Guardians of the Galaxy," 'Furious 7," "Captain Marvel," "Shazam!" and most recently "The King's Man" with Ralph Fiennes. When it comes to his acting, Hounsou says he tries to always remember what Morgan Freeman's behavior was like on the set of "Amistad" and ultimately applies it to his current technique and outlook on the craft.

Here's how he describes it.