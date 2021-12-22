Rhys Ifans And Djimon Hounsou Talk The King's Man, Flirting With Rasputin, And Korath Vs. The Lizard - Exclusive Interview

Was there a particular sequence that you get to look back now and think how rewarding it was to be able to do?

Hounsou: Oh, absolutely. The sequence I had with my buddy Rhys. That sequence in itself came with a lot of pain, but at the end we were nicely surprised that it was well done. It was well put together and it was quite gratifying just seeing the finished product.



Rhys, what's the key into becoming Rasputin? Is it just listening to Boney M's song "Rasputin" on a loop or is there more to it than that?

Ifans: Slightly. Just a little bit more. Not too much. You're close, though. The extraordinary thing with Rasputin is him as a figure, and a character, lends himself to a franchise like this because Rasputin himself was larger than life, to say the least, and a fantastical figure shrouded in mystery and myth, and a figure who loomed large over Europe then and now to some degree. He looked so completely different to any of the other players responsible for and leading up to the first World War. All the men in Europe seemingly had the same haircut, apart from Rasputin, who looked like he was running some twisted satanic wellness clinic in Russia. So, the look is so specific. Rasputin himself was very much aware of the horror he instilled in the population.

[He] thrived on it and made the most of it. He was someone who was acutely aware of the power of the photographic image, even in its early embryonic days. When you see [how] he looks at all the photographs of him, he somehow looks beyond the lens of the camera and in to the soul of the photographer, which is kind of extraordinary for the time. He ate like a pig, like an animal. Crowds would gather to watch him eat. So, all these things you see in the film, which are magnified and bent and twisted, they're all rooted in real kind of facts about this man. It's the writer's job to serve history. My job is to serve the writer.

Rasputin in this film, it is almost like a gathering kind of storm in the distance at the beginning of the film. There's a weather system that these guys, these Kingsmen, have to get rid of in order for the story to move on. So that was the brief and I kind of run with the ball.