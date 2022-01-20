Peacemaker's Steve Agee Explains Why He's So Grateful To Work With James Gunn - Exclusive

With a screen career dating back to 2000 and more than 140 credits to date, prolific actor Steve Agee has blessed with the opportunity to work with countless talented writers and directors in such TV series as "The Sarah Silverman Program," "2 Broke Girls," "Community," "New Girl," and "Superstore." When it comes to film, specifically in the past five years, Agee has had one go-to guy — and a wildly talented go-to guy at that — by the name of James Gunn.

Agee first collaborated with Gunn in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as Gef, the Ravager who aligns with Taserface (Chris Sullivan) against Yondu (Michael Rooker), followed by the dark superhero thriller "Brightburn," produced by Gunn in 2019. Two years later, Agee reteamed with Gunn for the writer-director's supervillain tale "The Suicide Squad" as John Economos, a Task Force X tech genius who aids a band of anti-heroes, including Peacemaker (John Cena) — a highly skilled assassin seriously lacking in people skills.

Luckily for Agee, Gunn recruited Economos for more Task Force X duties, but this time, the team's mission is spread over eight episodes on the new HBO Max series "Peacemaker." Once again starring Cena in the title role, "Peacemaker" also co-stars Agee's "Suicide Squad" fellow team member Emelia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), as well as new partners in crime-fighting including Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Agee shared his enthusiasm over the rare opportunity to work with Gunn on multiple projects.