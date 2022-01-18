Arian Moayed Juggles The Accidental Wolf, Spider-Man: No Way Home, And Succession - Exclusive Interview

You can call Laurie Metcalf. You can leave a message for Kelli [O'Hara]. You can go into the apartment where Kelli was at, that fancy, huge apartment. We made that thing, and then that went viral for a bit, really. We got an Emmy nomination, and then the original investors [Jayne Sherman and Gregory Franklin] were like, "Why don't we just give you more money?" In 2018, we shot the vast majority of Season 2 of what you've seen, which is interesting because ... Topic came onboard in 2019, and in 2020, they really asked a really big question. They were like, "Now that you have four hours of a show, what's missing?" I got to take a step back and really plan out for the first time ever because as we were making it, it was always makeshift. You know what I mean?

We were putting story pieces together every step of the way. And now that I [had] that in 2020, I did a couple of additional shoots for season 1 and a couple of additional shoots for season 2, re-edited it, and reframed it. And we just announced yesterday, we just announced our cast for season 3, which we have also already shot. We shot it over the summer.

Are there any plans to bring some of that physical website, virtual element back to the show?

It was so fun and exciting when it happened the original time. If there is, it's got to be built into the communities, I think, meaning like Reddit communities and whatnot. We should. It was so fun to get coordinates, and you can be like, "Where did she walk?" We did this thing where she was walking on that day. It was cool. I would love to. For us, you have to realize, putting your stuff out there, not on YouTube, is kind of like a black void. Do you know what I mean?

It's so hard. We really wanted to make it interactive and fun, and really easy. You can leave a message for Laurie Metcalf. You call a number, or you can get an email from us, and you get an email and when the email came ... Anyway, it was fun stuff.