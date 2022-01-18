Lucasfilm Stopped J.J. Abrams From Destroying This Important Star Wars Planet

When "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" arrived in theaters back in 2015, it kicked off a fresh sequel trilogy of movies that pushed the galaxy, far, far away in a number of surprising new directions. The film is a legacy sequel at its heart since it follows similar beats to "Star Wars: A New Hope," but still tells a new story with support from some of the old guard. The film was a wild success, earning over $2 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and gaining a 93% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, after "The Force Awakens," things started to get very messy in the "Star Wars" franchise. Although Rian Johnson took "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in an interesting direction, there was a huge fan backlash against the film. When "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" eventually arrived in 2019 to close out the trilogy, it was met with lackluster reviews, gaining a 52% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Comments made by J.J. Abrams after the trilogy had concluded suggested that there may not have been a clear plan for the films. Now, a surprising new admission suggests that there were debates about the specific details in the franchise, as Lucasfilm apparently stopped Abrams from destroying an important planet in the series.