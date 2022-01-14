Batgirl's Leslie Grace Shares Exciting First Look At Her Costume

As the decade of the 2020s continues along, you'd best believe that Warner Bros. is hard at work assembling an exciting DC Comics-based film slate for the coming years. 2022 alone will host "The Batman," "DC League of Super-Pets," "Black Adam," "The Flash," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but that's just the stuff that'll reach the cinema. Fans can look forward to checking out "Batgirl" from the comfort of their own homes, seeing as it's HBO Max's first original direct-to-streaming film set against the backdrop of the DC universe.

A Batgirl solo movie has been in the works for some time, originally with "Avengers" and "Justice League" director Joss Whedon at the helm. However, he left the project before it could get off the ground, so it fell into obscurity, until Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah signed on to direct. News that actress Leslie Grace had been cast as Barbara Gordon soon followed, as did confirmation that JK Simmons would return as Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon and that Brendan Fraser would portray the villainous Firefly.

Production on "Batgirl" kicked off in late November of 2021, and just over a month later, Leslie Grace gave the world its first look at her superhero costume.