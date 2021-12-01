The Batgirl Solo Movie Just Took An Impressive Step Forward

In the last few years, Warner Bros. has announced an ambitious number of live-action DC projects for HBO Max, including the likes of "Green Lantern Corps" and "Blue Beetle." At the same time, J.J Abrams' Bad Robot production company is also working on a "Constantine" series and a "Madam X" show, both of which will tie into the planned "Justice League Dark" project. Currently, HBO Max is home to other ongoing live-action DC shows like "Titans," "Doom Patrol," and the animated "Young Justice" series, but the streaming service is committed to increasing its output in the years to come.

One of the upcoming DC projects is "Batgirl," following Barbara Gordon in Gotham City, and Leslie Grace was cast in the role back in July 2021 (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Bad Boys For Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie, so clearly it'll be an action-packed adventure. The duo are also directing two episodes of "Ms. Marvel" for Disney+ as well as taking on executive producer roles — so they're clearly keen to get into the superhero business. Meanwhile, "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash" scribe Christina Hodson is on scriptwriting duties, so the movie will definitely have heart and great characters.

As such a highly anticipated project, DC fans will be happy to learn that the "Batgirl" movie just took an impressive step forward to the screen.