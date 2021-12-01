The Batgirl Solo Movie Just Took An Impressive Step Forward
In the last few years, Warner Bros. has announced an ambitious number of live-action DC projects for HBO Max, including the likes of "Green Lantern Corps" and "Blue Beetle." At the same time, J.J Abrams' Bad Robot production company is also working on a "Constantine" series and a "Madam X" show, both of which will tie into the planned "Justice League Dark" project. Currently, HBO Max is home to other ongoing live-action DC shows like "Titans," "Doom Patrol," and the animated "Young Justice" series, but the streaming service is committed to increasing its output in the years to come.
One of the upcoming DC projects is "Batgirl," following Barbara Gordon in Gotham City, and Leslie Grace was cast in the role back in July 2021 (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Bad Boys For Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie, so clearly it'll be an action-packed adventure. The duo are also directing two episodes of "Ms. Marvel" for Disney+ as well as taking on executive producer roles — so they're clearly keen to get into the superhero business. Meanwhile, "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash" scribe Christina Hodson is on scriptwriting duties, so the movie will definitely have heart and great characters.
As such a highly anticipated project, DC fans will be happy to learn that the "Batgirl" movie just took an impressive step forward to the screen.
Batgirl officially started filming
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took to Instagram on November 30, 2021, to reveal that filming has finally started on "Batgirl." El Arbi posted a photo showing the messy desk of Officer Barbara Gordon, with lots of notebooks scattered across the room. There are also some Christmas decorations in the background, suggesting that the film might take place over the holidays. Of course, there's also the clapperboard, showing off the "Batgirl" logo with the bright purple letters and bat symbol. It's possible that this could be an indication of what to expect from Barbara's costume, as one of her most iconic suits is a purple and black leather look, with a yellow symbol and yellow boots.
There's also an aptly titled book on the right of the shot, "The Code Book," which could be a nod to Barbara's hacker alias, Oracle. Barbara uses a wheelchair after the Joker shoots her in Alan Moore's "The Killing Joke," but that doesn't stop her from helping protect Gotham City (and the world) through her computer skills. However, the Joker isn't the main villain in "Batgirl," and instead "The Mummy" and "Doom Patrol" star Brendan Fraser will go head to head with Barbara as the pyromaniac villain, Firefly. For the moment, it's unclear which version of Gotham City the "Batgirl" takes place in. Previously, El Arbi and Fallah confirmed that Batman will definitely show up, but the directing duo didn't reveal which version of the Caped Crusader will fight alongside Barbara.