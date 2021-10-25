The Batgirl Movie Just Cast This Beloved Actor To Play Its Villain

Brendan Fraser has been pegged to play the unconfirmed "Batgirl" villain, which might be Firefly (picture above, left). This isn't just good news for fans of "Batgirl" — it's also good news for Fraser. People who have kept up with Brendan Fraser's career over the past decade know that the actor has been put through the wringer in more ways than one. Fraser originally found fame at the turn of the millennium for playing hunky leading men in films like "George of the Jungle" and "The Mummy" franchise. However, the push to play physically demanding roles took its toll on the actor. In fact, he abused his body so badly that it almost cost him his career. Indeed, it was a large reason for him practically disappearing during the 2010s.

In addition, Fraser faced an onslaught of challenges during that time, which continually set him back. Throughout the late 2000s and 2010s, he was body-shamed by the media for losing some of his physique, sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive, and endured financial troubles in the wake of his 2007 divorce. On top of that, Fraser had left the public eye almost entirely and even lost his mother to cancer.

However, things have started to look better for Fraser in recent years. In 2019, he earned a recurring role in the popular DC Extended Universe series, "Doom Patrol," as Cliff Steele. This year, the actor was heart-warmed by the fan support he received online. With all this in mind, "Batgirl" could be the next great thing to happen to Brendan Fraser following an admittedly dark period of his life.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).