Alec Baldwin Finally Releases Phone To Police For Rust Investigation

Nearly a month after it was revealed that the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Alec Baldwin's cellphone, which it was asserted may contain pertinent information regarding the events of the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of "Rust" in October 2021, the actor and his legal team have finally turned the device over to authorities.

In mid-December, it was revealed that a warrant had been issued for the device. However, as of January 7, the Los Angeles Times reported that the actor's legal team had not relinquished the phone. In a video posted to his Instagram account on January 8, Baldwin asserted, "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone—that's bulls***, that's a lie." He claimed that the delay was due to the Kafkaesque process of the investigation, which spans multiple law enforcement agencies across multiple states, saying, "Someone from another state can't come to you and say, 'Gimme your phone.'"

Today, a lawyer representing Baldwin told Deadline that the actor "voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation." Though the fact that Baldwin had turned over the phone was confirmed to CNN by the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office, they made it clear that the Sheriff's Office "does not yet have physical possession of the device."