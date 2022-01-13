The Long Night Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Even though "The Long Night" shares naught but a coincidental title in common with the award-winning "Game of Thrones" episode of the same name (via IMDb), it appears as though the fate of humanity is as much at stake in the horror flick as it was when Winterfell stood as the last bastion of hope for the continent of Westeros in Season 8.

According to the film's official synopsis, a woman (Taylor-Compton's Grace) in search of her long-lost family returns to her southern hometown with her boyfriend (Funk's Jack), on a quest to find answers about her lineage and identity. Once there, "the couple's weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair en route to fulfilling a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy" (via Fandango).

"The Long Night" trailer suggests Grace feels a connection to the disturbing home she and Jack end up staying in, and that the formerly unwitting and innocent protagonist may have to do battle with her own mysterious connection to the cult. "There were in my head," she tells Jack, in between flashes of what appears to be a Black Mass and the birth of an antichrist. There's blood, levitation, a deeply disturbing scene with a snake, some seriously spooky contact lens work, and a voiceover that calls for the cleansing of humanity's sin. Robes, torches, scary antlers, and tensions abound as we see Jack and Grace begin to question both each other and their own convictions. Ultimately, it looks as though Grace may not like the answers she finds back home, either about her family, or herself.