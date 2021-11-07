The Worst Movie In The Halloween Franchise According To 25% Of Fans

The iconic "Halloween" horror movie franchise has now spanned more than four decades in cinema. It all began with John Carpenter's 1978 foundational first film in the series canon, which is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies to have ever been made. Since then, there have been multiple sequels, a majority of which star Jamie Lee Curtis as beloved Final Girl Laurie Strode.

With 12 films released thus far — including recent entry "Halloween Kills" — and a 13th on the way, devoted fans likely know which installment they love the most and which they'd rather toss out of the franchise. While most of the reboots, sequels, and prequels can't hold a candle to Carpenter's original, there is one movie fans picked that they believe stands out as the inferior feature film.

Looper surveyed to gather results on the "Halloween" film fans dislike the most. The survey consisted of U.S.-only respondents, with 590 people total participating. The results may come as a total surprise (or not at all) to even the most die-hard horror and Michael Myers enthusiasts. Let's reveal what fans thought was the worst movie in the "Halloween" franchise.