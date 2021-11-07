The Worst Movie In The Halloween Franchise According To 25% Of Fans
The iconic "Halloween" horror movie franchise has now spanned more than four decades in cinema. It all began with John Carpenter's 1978 foundational first film in the series canon, which is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies to have ever been made. Since then, there have been multiple sequels, a majority of which star Jamie Lee Curtis as beloved Final Girl Laurie Strode.
With 12 films released thus far — including recent entry "Halloween Kills" — and a 13th on the way, devoted fans likely know which installment they love the most and which they'd rather toss out of the franchise. While most of the reboots, sequels, and prequels can't hold a candle to Carpenter's original, there is one movie fans picked that they believe stands out as the inferior feature film.
Looper surveyed to gather results on the "Halloween" film fans dislike the most. The survey consisted of U.S.-only respondents, with 590 people total participating. The results may come as a total surprise (or not at all) to even the most die-hard horror and Michael Myers enthusiasts. Let's reveal what fans thought was the worst movie in the "Halloween" franchise.
This 1998 Halloween film is not a fan favorite
According to the survey results, 1998's "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" is the winner for the worst movie in the "Halloween" franchise with 25% of the vote. "Halloween H20" reset the franchise, despite it being rife with plot holes and creating a new continuity in the film series (via Paste Magazine). The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Josh Hartnett as her son, John. The Strodes now live in California, with John attending a posh private school. As with the previous films, Laurie and John's lives are turned upside down when Michael Myers shows up.
In second place on our survey with 18.31% of the vote is David Gordon Green's 2021 film "Halloween Kills," the latest installment in the newly rebooted franchise. Per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie boasts a rotten 40%, and an unfavorable response from critics considering the movie was primarily all gore and lacked any real substance). From here, the results are as follows: 1989's "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers" received 14.92% of the vote, and 2018's "Halloween" came in fourth place at 13.73%. The latter title is the first film in director David Gordon Green's franchise reboot, which was a strong entry and received mostly positive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes).
In fifth place is Rob Zombie's 2007 "Halloween," which is both a remake and reboot of the original 1978 version, with 11.36% of the vote. The sixth-place slot goes to 1988's "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," receiving 8.81%. Lastly, there is Zombie's 2009 movie "Halloween II," which came in seventh place with 7.29%.
Fans will have to patiently wait for "Halloween Ends," the concluding film of Green's "Halloween" trilogy, set to come out in 2022.