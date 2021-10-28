Roland Emmerich Has Some Super Interesting Comments About Moonfall

Naturally, things get thrown out of whack as the moon gradually gets closer to Earth, as Emmerich teased to Vanity Fair. He stated, "The moon naturally comes very close to Earth, and we have all this gravity craziness happening on Earth." You can get a taste of what this "craziness" entails by checking out the "Moonfall" trailer, which has all of the hallmarks of a classic Emmerich film. Naturally, the moon's displacement wreaks havoc on the Earth's tides, and it looks like debris will rain down from the sky. And yet, those events likely won't involve the craziest images we'll get out of the movie.

The director goes on to tease, "At one point the moon slides over New York and pretty much rips out a couple of the tall buildings — and they'll end up in the Rockies." Vanity Fair published an image of one of these sights, namely the Chrysler Building resting sideways on one of the snowcaps. It just wouldn't be an Emmerich movie without such a shot, as he says, "That's my signature thing anyway — famous buildings in places where they don't belong."

Looking at his filmography, it's readily apparent Emmerich loves destroying iconic landmarks from the White House in "Independence Day" to the Hollywood sign in "The Day After Tomorrow." It looks like he won't let up any time soon, so buckle up for more destruction when "Moonfall" hits theaters on February 4, 2022.