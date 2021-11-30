The Director Of Train To Busan And Peninsula Just Teased Ideas For A Third Film
The 2016 zombie-fest "Train to Busan" and its 2020 follow-up "Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula" are two of the best zombie films to come out in recent years — "Train to Busan" boasts an impressive 89% Fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while "Peninsula" enjoys a robust 76% Fresh rating. If you're among the many fans who agree with those numbers, here's some great news: creator Yeon Sang-ho has lots of ideas about his next zombie film.
First, a quick refresher on "Train to Busan" and "Peninsula." Both films are set during different stages of a zombie outbreak that hits the Korean peninsula. "Train to Busan" is about a father named Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) who's taking his daughter to Busan via train to visit her mother when the zombiepocalypse hits. Most of the story follows Seok-woo and a band of fellow survivors as they try to ride a high-speed train to safety. "Peninsula" is a much different film. It takes place several years later and follows a soldier named Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) and his team who are trying to secure a truck containing $20 million, which is stuck in zombie-infested territory.
While each movie shares the same universe, they're both quite different in terms of story. Here's how Yeon wants the series to evolve next.
The next film in the series would be more Train to Busan than Pensinsula
Yeon shared his ideas for his next zombie movie in a recent interview with Variety, which was to promote his new Netflix series "Hellbound."
"I believe that the zombie genre is very traditional but at the same time, depending on what you bring to that, it can be completely new," Yeon said via an interpreter. "Personally, I do have some ideas in terms of further development of what happens after 'Peninsula.'"
So, that indicates that the next film would take place after the events of "Peninsula." As for what that might look like, Yeon said it would probably be similar to the first film. "'Peninsula' was a post-apocalyptic film that focused on the car chases," Yeon continued. "The story that I'm thinking about after that would be closer to 'Train to Busan,' where the story will be carried out in a small and restricted space. That's something that I have in mind currently. So in terms of the genre, you could say that it's between 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula.'"
Yeon added that the next installment would most likely be another film instead of a TV series. Yeon didn't say when the movie might be available, but since he's currently working on "Hellbound" it most likely wouldn't be soon. Still, it's great to hear that the creator of "Train to Busan" is down for more.