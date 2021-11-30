The Director Of Train To Busan And Peninsula Just Teased Ideas For A Third Film

Yeon shared his ideas for his next zombie movie in a recent interview with Variety, which was to promote his new Netflix series "Hellbound."

"I believe that the zombie genre is very traditional but at the same time, depending on what you bring to that, it can be completely new," Yeon said via an interpreter. "Personally, I do have some ideas in terms of further development of what happens after 'Peninsula.'"

So, that indicates that the next film would take place after the events of "Peninsula." As for what that might look like, Yeon said it would probably be similar to the first film. "'Peninsula' was a post-apocalyptic film that focused on the car chases," Yeon continued. "The story that I'm thinking about after that would be closer to 'Train to Busan,' where the story will be carried out in a small and restricted space. That's something that I have in mind currently. So in terms of the genre, you could say that it's between 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula.'"

Yeon added that the next installment would most likely be another film instead of a TV series. Yeon didn't say when the movie might be available, but since he's currently working on "Hellbound" it most likely wouldn't be soon. Still, it's great to hear that the creator of "Train to Busan" is down for more.