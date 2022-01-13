Rust Armorer Files Her Own Lawsuit Related To The Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Ever since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded on the New Mexico set of "Rust," the finger-pointing has increased, while the question remains: What exactly happened? At first glance, it appeared clear-cut — that Alec Baldwin shot a gun that had a live bullet in it while they were rehearsing. But then Baldwin gave a bombshell interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, insisting that he never pulled the trigger, even going as far as to say: "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them."

The first lawsuit was filed by the film's head of lighting, Serge Svetnoy. A close friend of Hutchins who had worked with her on eight films previously, he held her head as she died, and alleged "severe emotional distress" from the incident (via NPR). In a separate lawsuit, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was the first person to call 911, also claimed "assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Nearly three months after the shooting, "Rust" head armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has filed her own lawsuit.